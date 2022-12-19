Govt Mulls Measures to Minimize Wastage of Energy

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar chaired a follow-up meeting on reforms in the energy sector at Finance Division on Monday.

The meeting discussed in detail viable proposals presented by the relevant ministries for introducing reforms in the power and gas sectors aiming to bring efficiency to the system, minimize wastage of energy and provide relief to the masses.

The proposals focused on bringing sustainability to the energy sector and thereby achieving economic growth in the country.

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Power, and senior officers attended the meeting.