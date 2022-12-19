Dar Assures Full Support to Egyptian Investments

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Monday committed full support and facilitation to Egyptian investments in Pakistan.

Eighteen CEO Tarek Hamdy called on the finance minister at Finance Division. Hamdy briefed the minister about the company’s profile which is a subsidiary investment project of prominent Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris and his future investment plans in Pakistan.

It was shared that the Egyptian investor has long-standing business relations with Pakistan in the telecommunication and real estate sectors and desires to promote this relationship deeper. Hamdy also expressed the desire of the Egyptian businessman to invest in other sectors in Pakistan.

The minister welcomed and appreciated the contribution of Naguib Sawiris and added that the present government welcomes foreign direct investment and provides a conducive environment to foreign investors.

He said that the present government is providing maximum facilitation and a friendly environment to encourage foreign businessmen to avail investment opportunities in Pakistan.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, former senator Saleem Saifullah and senior officers from Finance Division participated in the meeting.