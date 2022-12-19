Made in Pakistan Official FIFA World Cup Scarf Goes Viral [Video]

Although Pakistan’s football team wasn’t able to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Pakistan still played an integral part in the organization of the mega event.

From supplying locally-made footballs for the World Cup to Pakistan Army looking after security arrangements of the stadiums and teams’ hotels, Pakistan left an indelible mark on the historic event.

ALSO READ Western Hypocrisy Exposed Again as Messi Wears Traditional Arab Cloak

Besides, Pakistan also manufactured various items and exported them to Qatar. A video has gone viral on social media platforms in which a user shows made in Pakistan keffiyeh.

Keffiyeh, made of cotton, is a traditional headdress usually worn along agal by Arab men. While it is seen in cities of Arab countries, a keffiyeh is an essential clothing item in the region’s arid parts as it protects from sun and sand.

ALSO READ Fans Party Hard as Messi Settles GOAT Debate With FIFA World Cup Win Over France

Lionel Messi achieved his biggest dream last night as he finally lifted the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy after Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties, deciding the nail-biting final that ended 3-3 at the end of extra time.

Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, put a black traditional cloak on Argentina’s captain, who lifted the trophy donning the cloak over his national team jersey.