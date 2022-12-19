Western Hypocrisy Exposed Again as Messi Made to Wear Traditional Arab Cloak

Lionel Messi achieved his biggest dream last night as he finally lifted the coveted FIFA World Cup trophy after Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties, deciding the nail-biting final that ended 3-3 at the end of extra time.

During the presentation ceremony, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, put a black traditional cloak on Argentina’s captain, who lifted the trophy donning the cloak over his national team jersey.

The cloak called bisht, which is normally worn over a thobe, is a traditional Arab shirt that reaches down to the ankle and usually has long sleeves. The bisht is a status garment donned on special occasions and is generally associated with royalty.

The gesture drew praise on from social media users familiar with Middle Eastern mores. However, it did not sit not well with Westerners, who accused the Qatari Emir of sports-washing.

From accusing Qatar of human rights abuses to opting out from the World Cup and from criticizing the ban on alcohol sale to condemning Qatar requiring women fans not to wear revealing clothes, Westerners did not let any opportunity go without defaming Qatar, the first Muslim, Arab, and Middle Eastern country to host the FIFA World Cup.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, exposed the Western hypocrisy during an explosive press briefing before the start of the mega event, and rightly so, as they appear to have a weak memory.

As a symbol of respect, footballers have regularly worn the traditional garments of the host countries while lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy after winning the final.

For instance, Brazilian legend, Pele, wore a Sombrero Mexican hat after winning the 1970 FIFA World Cup. It was Pele’s third FIFA World Cup triumph, with the other two wins coming in the 1958 and 1962 editions of the tournament.