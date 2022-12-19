Number of Islamabad’s Union Councils to be Increased Days Before LG Polls

The Administrator of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Irfan Nawaz Memon, has requested the federal government to increase the number of union councils (UCs) after the federal capital witnessed a significant population boom in the last five years.

In this regard, the Ministry of Interior, at the request of Administrator MCI, has written a summary to the cabinet for increasing UCs from 101 to 125.

ALSO READ APSP Writes Letter to PM Sharif Opposing Amendments in HEC Ordinance 2022

The summary, the copy of which is available with ProPakistani, states that Sections 4 (1) and 6 (1) of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local Government Act, 2015, authorize the federal government to decide the UC numbers of the capital territory

The development comes after the MCI Administrator, who is also Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, recommended raising the number of ICT’s UCs to 125 based on the current population.

Separately, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) outsourced French consultants to overhaul the federal capital’s water management system.

ALSO READ Twitter CEO Elon Musk Might Be Stepping Down

According to the details, CDA officials briefed the French consultants about the challenges, including water shortage, that prevent them from developing new residential sectors in Islamabad.

The federal capital’s water scarcity is the result of a dramatic increase in population. A CDA official noted that the experts were briefed on the challenges of conserving clean drinking water, recycling wastewater, and improving the water distribution and sewerage infrastructure of the federal capital.