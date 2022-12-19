APSP Writes Letter to PM Sharif Opposing Amendments in HEC Ordinance 2022

Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan has written a letter to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, demanding that the original spirit, purpose, and objectives of the Higher Education Commission Ordinance 2002 should be maintained, and no law should be passed without consultation with the stakeholders.

In the letter written by the president of the association Prof. Dr. Chaudhry Abdul Rahman, it has been requested that the proposed bill, and all other bills which limit the autonomy of HEC, should stay for further action which is in the best interest of the country.

APSP hosted the 3rd Rector’s Conference 2022 in Islamabad. More than 100 vice-chancellors and rectors of public and private universities in the country participated in this mega event.

The participants of the conference unanimously opposed the amendments in the HEC Ordinance 2002.

The conference also recommended that Diplomatic passports should be issued to Vice-Chancellors and Rectors to avoid delays in the visa process to ensure international recognition in establishing international links and global rankings.