OGDCL Discovers More Oil and Gas Reserves in Sindh

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered oil and gas from its exploratory efforts at Chak-5 Dim South-3 Well located in District Sanghar, Sindh.

According to the company’s stock filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), OGDCL is the operator of the South Block development cum exploratory well (100 percent).

Chak-5 Dim South-3 was earmarked as an exploratory well to test the hydrocarbon potential in the region.

The well was drilled down to 3,400 meters and based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, Drill Stem Test-I in the Massive Sand tested 2,000 Barrels of Oil Per Day (BOPD) and 1.3 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) gas with a 32/64″ choke size at Well Head Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 994 Pounds per Square Inch (Psi).

The discovery is the result of the aggressive exploration strategy adopted by OGDCL to contribute to mitigating the energy demand and supply gap from indigenous resources of the country.