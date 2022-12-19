Pakistan Imported Mobile Phones Worth $290 Million in First Five Months of FY23

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $290.570 million during the first five months (July-November) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23), registering a negative growth of 66 percent compared to $856.730 million during the same period of last year.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data shows that on a month-on-month (MoM) basis mobile phone imports registered 1.92 percent negative growth and stood at $64.520 million in November 2022 when compared to $65.780 million in October.

Mobile phone imports registered 69.57 percent negative growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in November 2022 compared to $212.058 million during the same month of last year.

The overall telecom imports into the country stood at $455.731 million during the first five months of the fiscal year 2022-23 and registered 59.67 percent negative growth compared to $1.130 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the overall telecom imports registered a negative growth of 61.16 percent and stood at $110.136 million compared to $283.537 million in November last year. On a MoM basis, the overall telecom imports registered a 13.77 percent growth in November 2022 when compared to $96.805 million during October 2022.

Other apparatus imports stood at $165.161 million in July-November 2022 and registered 39.59 percent negative growth compared to $273.380 million during the same period of the last fiscal year.

On a year-on-year basis, other apparatus remained at $45.616 million in November 2022 and registered 36.18 percent negative growth compared to $71.479 million in November 2021 and registered 47.03 percent growth on MoM basis compared to $31.025 million in October 2022.