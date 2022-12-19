Saudi Arabia to Take Hajj and Umrah Business to the Next Level With Expo in 2023

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) will organize a symposium and expo for Hajj and Umrah services, with the goal of improving pilgrimage experiences at the Two Holy Mosques.

The ‘Expo Hajj 2023’, organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, will unite decision-makers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and academics under one roof in Jeddah in early January next year.

The event will include talks on pilgrims’ services, with the objective of improving the quality of pilgrimages while increasing pilgrims’ religious and cultural experiences. It is included in the Pilgrim Experience Program, which is a component of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Covering a variety of schemes and initiatives from the Hajj and Umrah sectors, numerous workshops will be conducted to explore activities that the ministry hopes will excel and achieve sustainability in servicing pilgrims, according to Arab News.

In addition, recommendations for future initiatives to create infrastructure and technology solutions, as well as repair religious sites and historic landmarks, will be presented during the conference.

Events and activities will take place on the sidelines of the event in the attendance of ministers of Islamic affairs, endowment, and Hajj, representatives, and consuls in Saudi Arabia, and pilgrim agency executives from the public and commercial sectors.

Expo Hajj 2023 will also prioritize digital transformation and technological improvements, allowing investors to develop strategic alliances with stakeholders from the governmental, business, and charity sectors.