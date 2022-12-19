PIA Earns Massive Revenue After Partnership With Turkish Airlines

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) managed to grow its revenue by Rs. 2 billion after it began flight operations to Turkey in collaboration with Turkish Airlines.

According to the details, PIA generated Rs. 2 billion from its flight operations from Lahore and Islamabad to Istanbul. Reportedly, it sold over 38,000 tickets for the aforementioned routes within a month.

It is worth noting here that PIA operates six flights from Islamabad and Lahore to Istanbul, which began on 15 November, this year.

Earlier, PIA announced that it will launch a discount package for the country’s northern areas in order to boost tourism during the current winter season. The decision on the discount scheme was taken during a high-level meeting of the national flag carrier, presided over by Federal Aviation Minister, Khawaja Saad Rafique.

During the meeting, the Aviation Minister ordered the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), to introduce special discount plans for Skardu, Gilgit, and Chitral.

Furthermore, he directed PIA officials to improve the flight schedules between Lahore, Karachi, and Skardu.