“Silent Majority” Has Doubts About Making Electric Cars Exclusively: Toyota CEO

President Akio Toyoda said during a conference in Thailand that he is among the auto industry’s silent majority in questioning the fate of electric vehicles (EVs). ‘

He claimed that many carmakers are questioning if EVs should be pursued exclusively, reflecting growing unease in car companies’ ability to transition.

Automakers are betting big on fully electric vehicles due to strong demand for the few models available.

Still, challenges are mounting—particularly in securing parts and raw materials for batteries—while some car companies are worried about buyers’ speed of adoption, especially due to EV price hikes this year.

Toyoda stated:

People involved in the auto industry are largely a silent majority. That silent majority is wondering whether EVs are really OK to have as a single option. But they think it’s the trend so they can’t speak out loudly.

Toyota as a company has been a vocal opponent against the complete transition to EVs, which has earned the company a significant degree of notoriety among environmental activists and journalists.

Toyota Hilux EV Concept

Ironically, Toyoda made these remarks during the reveal of the Toyota Hilux EV concept.

Toyoda has been the supervisor of the IMV (Innovative International Multi-Purpose Vehicle) project, which also includes the development of the Toyota Hilux. Like in Pakistan, the finer Hilux variants in Thailand go by the Revo moniker.

The company claims that the Hilux Revo BEV concept is intended to show the future of pick-up trucks in Toyota’s pursuit of carbon neutrality. The display car, based on the single-cab Hilux, has a closed grille, new headlamps, and a charge port on the front left fender.

Besides those tweaks and the nicer wheels, it appears like a Thai Hilux Revo Standard Cab. Without disclosing power, range, or charging capabilities, Toyota stated that it has changed the chassis to accommodate an electric motor.