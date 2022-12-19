Is Suzuki Discontinuing Wagon R Soon?

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) witnessed a promising rise in sales last month thanks to the continued success of Alto. Despite that, however, the company’s cluttered lineup of small cars has a few redundancies that aren’t selling well as of late. One such vehicle is Wagon R.

According to a recent update from the oft-reliable autojournal.pk, PSMC is planning to retire the Wagon R from its lineup, along with the Bolan.

The report adds that PSMC’s parent company is no longer making completely knocked down (CKD) kits of Wagon R following its international discontinuation. Basically, no CKD kits for Pakistan means eventual discontinuation here as well.

ProPakistani has tried reaching out to Suzuki for verification and is still awaiting comment from the automaker in this regard.

Bolan’s Replacement

In late September, it was revealed that Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) had placed the launch of Every on the back burner due to production and economic troubles.

However, a reliable source privy to the matter informed ProPakistani that the automaker is gearing up to begin work on the minivan once again. He stated that PSMC is reaching out to vendors to source various elements for the vehicle.

The timeline for the vehicle’s launch is unknown, although, with the ball rolling once again, PSMC may launch the new van as soon as H2 2023 or H1 2024.