Toyota to Shut Down Production Again For 10 Days

Operational troubles keep piling on as Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) announces another series of non-production days (NPDs) for December 2022.
A recent notification suggests that the company will suspend its production and assembly operations from December 20-30, 2022 due to the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) restriction on automotive imports.
The company states that this has created hurdles in importing knockdown kits, causing inventory problems for them.
The notification reads:
The delay in the aforesaid approvals for the company and its vendors, has created hurdles in the import and clearance of consignments for raw materials and components of the company. This has resulted in insufficient inventory levels and consequently have created an adverse impact on the supply chain and production activities.
According to previous reports, SBP delayed the LC approval for CKD imports, which caused production and delivery delays. These issues caused Toyota IMC, and several other automakers to observe non-production days (NPDs) to adjust as per the ongoing situation.
The new steps from the SBP have wreaked havoc on the local car industry as multiple automakers are observing production halts to cope with the ongoing economic and administrative hurdles.