58 Pakistani Universities Named Among UI GreenMetric World Universities Rankings 2022

By Haroon Hayder | Published Dec 20, 2022 | 7:04 pm

In a positive development, 58 Pakistani universities have been included in the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings 2022.

The UI GreenMetric World University Ranking, a ranking of green campuses and environmental sustainability that was initiated by Universitas Indonesia (Universitas Indonesia) in 2010. Using 39 indicators and 6 criteria, UI GreenMetric University Rankings carefully determined rankings based on universities’ environmental initiatives and commitment.

According to details, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi is the best-ranked national institute. The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology are ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Here are all the Pakistani universities on UI GreenMetric World Universities Rankings 2022.

Sr. No. University Rank
1. Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 174
2. National University of Sciences and Technology 183
3. Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology 192
4. Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture, Multan Pakistan 203
5. The University of Lahore 251
6. University of Malakand 282
7. University of Central Punjab, Lahore 297
8. Iqra University 307
9. University of Agriculture Faisalabad 312
10. Allama Iqbal Open University 331
11. Capital University Of Science And Technology 341
12. Hazara University Mansehra 361
13. Mehran University of Engineering & Technology, Jamshoro 383
14. The University of Faisalabad 391
15. Ziauddin University 403
16. University of Okara 415
17. Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology 486
18. Sukkur IBA University 498
19. University of Management and Technology 527
20. University of Wah 536
21. Institute of Business Management 545
22. Government College Women University Faisalabad Pakistan 568
23. Kohat University of Science & Technology 578
24. Minhaj University Lahore 579
25. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur 584
26. Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology & Skill Development 609
27. Air University Islamabad 626
28. University of Sialkot 655
29. The University of Agriculture, Peshawar 687
30. The Women University Multan 693
31. University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila 695
32. National Skills University Islamabad 732
33. Government College Women University Sialkot 746
34. University of Education 756
35. University of Balochistan 774
36. Lahore Garrison Univeristy 779
37. NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology 785
38. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar Pakistan 791
39. Islamia College Peshawar, Pakistan 795
40. University of Sargodha, Sargodha 807
41. National University of Computer & Emerging Sciences 813
42. The Ghazi University 836
43. Northern University, Nowshera 837
44. University of Gujrat 843
45. King Edward Medical University 850
46. Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi 857
47. Namal Institute 859
48. University of Peshawar 860
49. Abbottabad University of Science and Technology 872
50. The Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur 873
51. University of Sindh Jamshoro 885
52. Fatima Jinnah Women University 888
53. Women University Mardan 892
54. Indus University 934
55. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University Of Engineering & Technology 957
56. International Islamic University, Islamabad 971
57. Fazaia Bilquis College of Education for Women 996
58. Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan Pakistan 997

 

Haroon Hayder

