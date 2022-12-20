58 Pakistani Universities Named Among UI GreenMetric World Universities Rankings 2022

In a positive development, 58 Pakistani universities have been included in the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings 2022.
The UI GreenMetric World University Ranking, a ranking of green campuses and environmental sustainability that was initiated by Universitas Indonesia (Universitas Indonesia) in 2010. Using 39 indicators and 6 criteria, UI GreenMetric University Rankings carefully determined rankings based on universities’ environmental initiatives and commitment.
According to details, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi is the best-ranked national institute. The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology are ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively.
Here are all the Pakistani universities on UI GreenMetric World Universities Rankings 2022.
|Sr. No.
|University
|Rank
|1.
|Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi
|174
|2.
|National University of Sciences and Technology
|183
|3.
|Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology
|192
|4.
|Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture, Multan Pakistan
|203
|5.
|The University of Lahore
|251
|6.
|University of Malakand
|282
|7.
|University of Central Punjab, Lahore
|297
|8.
|Iqra University
|307
|9.
|University of Agriculture Faisalabad
|312
|10.
|Allama Iqbal Open University
|331
|11.
|Capital University Of Science And Technology
|341
|12.
|Hazara University Mansehra
|361
|13.
|Mehran University of Engineering & Technology, Jamshoro
|383
|14.
|The University of Faisalabad
|391
|15.
|Ziauddin University
|403
|16.
|University of Okara
|415
|17.
|Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology
|486
|18.
|Sukkur IBA University
|498
|19.
|University of Management and Technology
|527
|20.
|University of Wah
|536
|21.
|Institute of Business Management
|545
|22.
|Government College Women University Faisalabad Pakistan
|568
|23.
|Kohat University of Science & Technology
|578
|24.
|Minhaj University Lahore
|579
|25.
|The Islamia University of Bahawalpur
|584
|26.
|Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology & Skill Development
|609
|27.
|Air University Islamabad
|626
|28.
|University of Sialkot
|655
|29.
|The University of Agriculture, Peshawar
|687
|30.
|The Women University Multan
|693
|31.
|University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila
|695
|32.
|National Skills University Islamabad
|732
|33.
|Government College Women University Sialkot
|746
|34.
|University of Education
|756
|35.
|University of Balochistan
|774
|36.
|Lahore Garrison Univeristy
|779
|37.
|NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology
|785
|38.
|Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar Pakistan
|791
|39.
|Islamia College Peshawar, Pakistan
|795
|40.
|University of Sargodha, Sargodha
|807
|41.
|National University of Computer & Emerging Sciences
|813
|42.
|The Ghazi University
|836
|43.
|Northern University, Nowshera
|837
|44.
|University of Gujrat
|843
|45.
|King Edward Medical University
|850
|46.
|Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi
|857
|47.
|Namal Institute
|859
|48.
|University of Peshawar
|860
|49.
|Abbottabad University of Science and Technology
|872
|50.
|The Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur
|873
|51.
|University of Sindh Jamshoro
|885
|52.
|Fatima Jinnah Women University
|888
|53.
|Women University Mardan
|892
|54.
|Indus University
|934
|55.
|Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University Of Engineering & Technology
|957
|56.
|International Islamic University, Islamabad
|971
|57.
|Fazaia Bilquis College of Education for Women
|996
|58.
|Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan Pakistan
|997