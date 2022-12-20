58 Pakistani Universities Named Among UI GreenMetric World Universities Rankings 2022

In a positive development, 58 Pakistani universities have been included in the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings 2022.

The UI GreenMetric World University Ranking, a ranking of green campuses and environmental sustainability that was initiated by Universitas Indonesia (Universitas Indonesia) in 2010. Using 39 indicators and 6 criteria, UI GreenMetric University Rankings carefully determined rankings based on universities’ environmental initiatives and commitment.

According to details, Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi is the best-ranked national institute. The National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) and Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology are ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Here are all the Pakistani universities on UI GreenMetric World Universities Rankings 2022.