BJP Announces Rs. 54 Million Bounty on Bilawal Bhutto for Calling Modi ‘Butcher of Gujarat’

India’s ruling extremist party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has announced a massive bounty of roughly Rs. 54 million (INR 20 million) for anyone who assassinates Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The development comes after Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called Indian Prime Minister (PM), Narendra Modi, the ‘Butcher of Gujarat’ in a United Nations (UN) presser, referring to his mass killing of Indian Muslims.

According to the details, BJP’s local leader in Uttar Pradesh (UP), Manupal Bansal, declared the massive bounty during his speech to the protestors, who had gathered on the roads to criticize Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s remarks.

During his hateful speech to the BJP mobs, Manupal Bansal asserted that he would award INR 20 million to anyone who beheads Pakistan’s Foreign Minister. He further maintained that such insults for their ‘respectable’ PM Modi will not be tolerated.

On the other hand, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in an interview with a US-based news channel, defended his comments and stated that he was only quoting historical facts, and that BJP thinks reflecting on the past is a personal insult.

He stated, “If I’m quoting somebody else, and referring to a historical fact that Modi would prefer we forget about, the response shouldn’t be a threat of assassination,” Bilawal Bhutto said.

The Foreign Minister further slammed the BJP’s leader for placing head money on him and added that the threat has gone too far.