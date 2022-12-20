Creators of EAT Food Festivals Raise Over $1 Million in Pre-Seed Round

The Karachi-based food company, Eat Food Pakistan has been in the business of revolutionizing the local food industry since 2014 when it first launched its food festivals in Pakistan.

The trailblazing company behind Eat Festivals, Eat Food Pakistan, has since evolved into a holistic ecosystem consisting of three components (Eat Festivals, Eat Cloud and Eats Official) which seek to restructure the food industry.

The latest addition to their portfolio is their cloud kitchen platform, introduced in 2021 under the name Eat Cloud. The company has raised more than a million dollars to expand operations in Karachi and other tier-one cities in Pakistan. Their aggressive growth plan includes a future vision for more than 300+ cloud kitchens across Pakistan by 2025.

Eat Cloud, allows partners to curate a seamless food delivery experience from their kitchens to the consumers’ tables through services such as inventory management, real-time operational data, consumer insights, and other analytics to help maximize operational efficiency.

The Group CEO, Omar Omari, explains the ideology behind this project: “The population of Pakistan spends $90.8 billion on food annually. Eat Food Pakistan is bringing together crucial ingredients to reconceptualize the landscape.

Omar Omari further expands on EFP’s competitive advantage: “The three verticals of EFP are focused on helping our food community evolve and grow. The Eat Food Festivals serve as a launchpad for aspiring food businesses; Eat Cloud allows its food partners to run their businesses with maximum efficiency and minimal cost, and finally, Eats Official enables food partners to build, connect, and engage with the digital food community.”

Regarding Eat Food Pakistan’s recent partnership with Foodpanda, the top executive said the company had partnered with the biggest aggregator i.e. delivery hero kitchens and delivery hero Pakistan. “Building cloud kitchens across Tier-1 cities, Foodpanda will be providing us with hotspots (where to set up these kitchens and their customer database to populate the kitchens) Eat cloud powered by Panda Kitchens,” he said.

Summing it up, he says, “We have designed our ecosystem to cultivate a community whereby when our ecosystem grows, our partners benefit.”

When asked what Eat Food Pakistan has planned for the future, the Chief Culinary Officer, Mirwan Abid, responded, “Our ecosystem is set to fire up a food revolution!”