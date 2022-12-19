Serena Hotels Buys Pearl Continental Peshawar

Serena Hotels has taken over the control of Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel Peshawar from the Hashoo Group.

Despite various figures circulating in the media, there has been no official confirmation by Serena Hotels of the purchase amount.

Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development’s Tourism Promotion Services (TPS), the owners and managers of Serena Hotels in Pakistan, have made a capital injection in the hotel to settle down its financial liabilities including payment of debts to vendors, and clearance of salaries of the staff members.

In the next phase, the new owners will carry out renovation and development of the hotel to enhance the standard of service quality to its customers. The new management also announced that it will work with the existing staff members.

According to sources, Hashoo Group had run into financial trouble, which badly affected the operations of the hotel including the standard of services, and the hospitality giant decided to sell the hotel.

Pearl Continental Peshawar was established in 1975 and was last renovated in 1994. Located in the strategic location of the city, the hotel is located near the Governor House, Army House, and the Peshawar High Court, having a capacity of 272 elegantly appointed rooms and suites along with four banquets, meeting & conference facilities, and three food & beverage outlets.