Dania Shah’s Lawyer Demands Bail, Says Aamir Liaquat’s Wife was Framed

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been requested to respond to the bail appeal of the late Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s widow in the matter of releasing obscene videos by Additional and District Judge South Karachi.

Defense counsel, Advocate Liaquat Gabol, presenting the bail plea on behalf of Dania Shah, stated that his client was unfairly accused in the case to disempower her from her right to inheritance.

Dania Shah, according to Advocate Gabol, did not record a video or make it popular on social media. Aamir Liaquat has never filed a lawsuit regarding Dania Shah in his life, despite the fact that she is being sued because of inheritance issues.

The hearing was postponed until December 20 as the court awaited a statement from the FIA on the appeal.

As per reports, Dania Shah was sent to prison in judicial custody by the court on the charges of making indecent recordings of the late Amir Liaquat. Amir Liaquat’s daughter filed the complaint under the terms of the PICA Act. Dania Shah was apprehended in Lodhran by FIA agents.