Educational Institutes in Bannu Closed as Taliban Militants Strike Terror in Hearts of Citizens

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bannu, all educational institutes are observing a holiday today on account of the precarious law and order situation in the city.

In an official notification issued late last night, DC Bannu declared that all public and private educational institutes shall remain closed on 20 December 2022, Tuesday.

The development comes after Taliban militants stormed into a prison of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) situated in Bannu on Sunday. They have also taken several hostages.

The militants are demanding a safe aerial exit to Afghanistan along with dozens of fellow militants who have been freed from the CTD prison after the ambush.

A notable uptick in terrorist attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has been recorded recently. Terrorists used the latest sniper guns equipped with night vision thermal goggles to martyr 4 policemen in Lakki Marwat.

Overall, 116 policemen have embraced martyrdom in terrorist attacks this year while 110 have been injured. Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have killed 170 terrorists and arrested 784 this year. Of those arrested, 90 terrorists were carrying head money.

From mid-August till the end of November, terrorists carried out 118 attacks in the province. 26 policemen, 12 personnel of LEAs, and 17 civilians embraced martyrdom in these attacks.