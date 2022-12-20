Modi’s Fascist BJP to Ban Halal Meat in India Ahead of Elections

India’s ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is once again rolling up its sleeves to exercise its fascist and hate-driven ideology in India, as it plans to introduce an anti-halal bill in the Indian state of Karnataka.

BJP’s Member of the State Legislative Council (MLC), N. Ravikumar, will propose the legislation demanding a complete ban on halal meat in the state. It will accomplish this by forbidding food certifications from bodies other than the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

ALSO READ NIH to Launch Project to Standardize Data Collection for All Deaths in Islamabad

At first, Ravikumar, who serves as BJP’s State General Secretary, intended to bring it as a private bill, however, he will present it as a government bill after his extremist party showed support.

The timing of the legislation is noteworthy since it corresponds with the Karnataka elections, which will be conducted in or before May 2023.

Conversely, India’s biggest opposition party, Congress, has announced that it will reject the bill in the assembly. According to a Congress leader, U.T Khadar, BJP seeks to shift public attention away from its failures, corruption, and voter data theft.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), Arvind Bellad, claimed that Indians do not believe in the concept of halal. The aforementioned statement of MLA is a classic example of the intellectual fallacy, as Muslims account for approximately 14.5 percent of India’s population

It is worth noting here that about 204 million of India’s 1.4 billion population are Muslims. This significant portion of the Indian population is constantly being persecuted by BJP’s RSS doctrine, which derives its inspiration from Hitler.