NdcTech Wins Best Digital Platform Implementation Accolade at IBSi Global Fintech Innovation Awards 2022

NdcTech, a long-standing partner of Temenos and a wholly owned subsidiary of Systems Limited, has recently won the Best Digital Channel/Platform Implementation Award at the IBS Intelligence Global Fintech Innovation Awards 2022.

The 4th edition of IBSi’s Global FinTech Innovation Awards identifies and honors technology players, banks, and financial institutions from more than 47 countries for their excellence in driving impact through successful implementations and innovations using emerging technologies.

NdcTech was also one of the prestigious organizations to participate in the awards and secured an accolade for the Best Digital Channel/Platform Implementation for the successful transformation of Bank of Punjab, a leading financial institution with 2.5 million customers and a network of 640 branches across Pakistan.

This award recognizes NdcTech’s maturity in program governance, use of industry best practices & frameworks as well as execution excellence while delivering value to the bank.

With NdcTech’s support, the bank launched Digi-BOP, its digital banking platform on Temenos Infinity. It is the fastest digital banking implementation in the region delivered by NdcTech.

This reflects NdcTech’s capabilities, expert support, and timely implementation that accelerated the bank’s growth trajectory and allowed it to provide frictionless omni-channel customer experiences through an extensive range of products and services.

Nikhil Gokhale, Head of Research at IBS Intelligence, said, “We congratulate NdcTech for winning in the category of Best Digital Channel/Platform Implementation: Best Project Implementation. NdcTech offers transformational services to global banks to digitize all their banking aspects and help them achieve their digital vision.”

“NdcTech’s exceptional implementation of Temenos’s Infinity for Bank of Punjab ticks all the boxes of our criteria in the category and reflects their advanced engineering capabilities, making them worthy of this win,” he added.

Ammara Masood, CEO, NdcTech, said, “It’s an honor to be recognized alongside renowned players within the global banking tech community.”

“NdcTech has grown tremendously over the years and it’s all thanks to our incredible team, partners and clients. Awards and Recognitions like these are evidence of the technological strides that NdcTech has achieved recently.”

“It fuels our pursuit of excellence and our commitment to our customers. We hope to continue serving the community like this and extend our footprint to newer regions and markets,” he added.