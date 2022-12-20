OIC’s COMSTECH Announces Awards 2023 for Researchers

The Organization of Islamic (OIC) Cooperation Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) has announced Awards 2023 for distinguished researchers from OIC member countries.

According to the details, COMSTECH confers awards in the following three categories: Life-Time Contributions in Mathematics and Physics, Awards for Excellence in Science and Technology, and Best Research Paper.

Here is all you need to know about COMSTECH Awards 2023:

Categories

1. Life-Time Contributions in Mathematics and Physics

COMSTECH will give awards in the fields of mathematics and physics in its upcoming session of the COMSTECH General Assembly. Each award consists of a certificate, a shield of honor, and a cash price of $8,000.

2. COMSTECH Awards for Excellence in Science & Technology

COMSTECH Awards for Excellence in Science & Technology is also categorized into three awards, which are as follows:

COMSTECH Young Researcher Award

Candidate has to be under the age of 40 years by 31 March 2023 in order to be eligible for the award.

Best Scientific Book Has to be published by an international publisher during 2021-2022.



Patent For this award, candidates are recognized for their remarkable contributions to their respective fields of discovery that have had a long-term impact on the theory and/or development of commercial systems. Only those patents registered during the last five years would be considered.



Each of the above three awards carries a certificate, shield of honor, and cash prize of $4,000.

3. Best Research Paper

COMSTECH is also taking applications for the best research paper in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. It is worth mentioning here that the research has to be original and must have been published in Impact Factor International journal in 2021-22. Winner in this category will be given a certificate, shield of honor, and cash prize of $2,500.

How to Apply

Application forms for the above-mentioned honors can be downloaded from COMSTECH’s website.

After filling out the form, candidates are required to send a signed cover letter and soft copies of relevant nomination papers to the COMSTECH Secretariat at [email protected]

Nominations have to show the candidate’s contributions in the field.

Candidates must submit the nominations in English language or English translation of the related documents along with the below-mentioned documents: Complete the application form with signatures CV (not more than 4,000 words) List of publications Endorsement letter from the Head of the Institution



Contact Details

For any queries or more information, candidates can email [email protected] or visit the official website of COMSTECH.