Lahore is Getting Khatamun Nabiyeen (PBUH) University Soon

The Punjab government has decided to establish Khatamun Nabiyeen (PBUH) University in the provincial capital. The institution will be founded under the Auqaf Department of the Quran Institute in Mian Mir.

The Khatamun Nabiyeen (PBUH) University Bill was approved by the Standing Committee on Legislative Business (SCCLB), which was led by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection, and Cooperatives, Raja Basharat.

Raja Basharat, Chairman of the Committee, instructed the Law Department to provide further remarks on the proposal.

He stated that the Punjab administration has taken many initiatives towards Khatm-e-Nabuwat belief in accordance with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s aspiration of the Riasat-e-Madinah and on the orders of CM Pervaiz Elahi.

He proclaimed that Khatamun Nabiyeen University is yet another measure toward ‘Riast-e-Madinah’.

At the session, steps to prevent inaccuracies in the publishing of the Qur’an in Punjab were also discussed. It was suggested that the Qur’an Board be given the authority to deal with printing problems and that the legislation be revised if required.

Higher Education Secretary, Ahmed Raza Sarwar, Law Minister, Khurram Shahzad Virk, and Law Secretary, Akhtar Javed, were also present at the meeting.