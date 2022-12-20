Peshawar’s Arms License Office Remains Shut Since November With Massive Backlog

Hundreds of people have been affected by the abrupt shutdown of the arms license office at the Home Department in Peshawar, which has remained shut since last month.

In this regard, several arms license applicants protested that they applied for the license last month, however, the authorities have shuttered the office indefinitely.

One of the applicants remarked that some individuals complained to the top officials of the Home Department about the corruption at the arms license office, following which, it was closed.

As quoted by the News, a district administration official stated they have no involvement in the closure of the office since they only collect applications and send them to the one located inside the Home Department.

He continued that the arms license office at the district administration is operational because there are no complaints against the staff. However, the one located inside Home Department has been closed for an indefinite period.

The district administration official further noted that the Home Department’s arms license office is where the complete license issuance procedure is carried out and smart cards are printed.

Meanwhile, a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police official revealed that the inquiry has been launched against the employees of the closed license office because they were giving away arms licenses to non-local individuals for merely Rs. 1,000-2,000.

He further added that Peshawar’s police stations have stopped verifying applications in order to prevent outsiders from obtaining weapons licenses in Peshawar.