Pakistan’s Fuel Imports Under Saudi Oil Facility Near $1 Billion

Pakistan imported petroleum products worth $500 million on a deferred payment basis under the Saudi oil facility during the first five months of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

Official documents revealed that the country imported petroleum products worth $100 million on a deferred payment basis under the Saudi oil facility for the ninth consecutive month in November 2022, taking the total imports to $0.9 billion.

Saudi Arabia also provided petroleum products worth $100 million each during March, April, May, June, July, August, September, and October 2022.

ALSO READ Pakistan Will Soon Phase Out Petrol Bikes: Defense Minister

The financing agreement worth $1.2 billion for the import of petroleum products was signed last November between the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and Pakistan’s Economic Affairs Division (EAD). Under this facility, the Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) and the National Refinery Limited (NRL) will import petroleum products up to $100 million per month from Saudi Arabia.

According to the official documents, the terms of the financing include the price of purchase by the SFD and a margin of 3.80 percent per annum.