Public Gets Beaten in Attempt to Stop Punjab Police From Occupying Park in Sargodha

A fight between Punjab Police and locals broke out over the ownership of a park in Sargodha after police personnel attempted to occupy the park claiming that it belonged to the department.

According to the details, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) developed Ali Park in the Farid Kot area. The Punjab Police, on the other hand, alleged that it has been built on land designated for the construction of a three-story model police station.

Resultantly, Punjab Police sent heavy contingency to occupy the property, which was meant for the department. However, a local PTI leader, Muhammad Iqbal, gathered a large crowd at the park in order to stop the police’s takeover.

Following this, the Punjab Police called in reinforcements and baton-charged the protestors, including the PTI leader, in order to disperse them. After the crowd was dispersed, the police bulldozed the sheds and other structures within the park and also removed several plants. As per the reports, PHA spent over Rs. 25 million on the beautification and maintenance of the park over time.

A Punjab police spokesperson, Abid Hussain, remarked that the land was given to the department for the model police station and added that the provincial government has recently authorized its construction and released Rs. 190 million.

Via Express Tribune