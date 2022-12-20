Pakistan Will Soon Phase Out Petrol Bikes: Defense Minister

During the National Energy Conservation Policy conference, Federal Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif stated that the government seeks to phase out petrol-powered bikes from Pakistan.

He added that the government will incentivize the sales, purchase, and local manufacturing of electric bikes.

Asif said that this decision will benefit the state economy, the people, as well as the country’s environment. The government will expedite the introduction of e-bikes to save Rs. 86 billion per year, the minister added.

He also discussed other measures to save electricity within the capital city of Pakistan including restrictions on the operating hours of restaurants, markets, shopping plazas, and wedding halls.

Expiration of EV Import Duties

The regulatory duty (RD) SRO on the import of electric vehicles (EVs) has expired, prompting a debate regarding the viability of EV imports.

Given that Pakistan is quickly losing foreign exchange reserves and the economy is on the verge of crashing, people are largely skeptical of this development.

After SRO1571(I)/2022 ended on November 21, 2022, the prices of EVs dropped significantly. Audi, in particular, saw the price of the E-Tron fall by about Rs. 20 million. Likewise, several other carmakers reduced the prices of their EVs following the RD abolishment.

This has also sparked rumors which suggest that people who held off their luxury EV imports in foreign countries, may begin importing them now that the RD has expired.