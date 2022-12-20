Punjab University Announces Winter Vacations

The Punjab University has finally announced the winter vacation schedule for all of its teaching departments, institutes, centers, schools, and constituent colleges.

According to the official notification issued by Deputy Registrar (Academics), Abdul Hameed Khan, the university will remain closed from 26 December, Monday, to 30 December, Friday, on account of the winter holidays.

The administrative staff of all teaching departments, institutes, centers, schools, and constituent colleges will remain on duty as usual during winter holidays, the notification stated.

Earlier this month, the Punjab government announced winter vacations for all public and private schools in the province.

As per the notification issued by the School Education Department (SED), all public and private schools in the province will observe winter vacations from 24 December, Saturday, to 31 December, Saturday. The schools will reopen on 2 January, Monday.

In a recent development, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered Punjab’s SED Punjab to consider extending winter vacations from one week to two weeks in view of the worsening smog situation in Lahore.

LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim recently heard petitions regarding smog. He also instructed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to create awareness about smog through advertisements.