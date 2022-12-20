Zong, HANDS Partner to Develop Urban Forest in Lahore

To combat climate change, Zong 4G has initiated a tree plantation drive in collaboration with HANDS to develop an urban forest in Lahore.

The dignitaries present on the occasion were Rana Shahid Tabasum – Divisional Forest Officer, Lahore, Amir Naseem – Executive Manager Central Punjab, HANDS, Zong 4G volunteers, and other representatives of government departments.

Pakistan has been experiencing the worst impacts of climate change such as drastically rising temperatures, and most recently, devastating nationwide flooding.

One of the first lines of defense against the climate crisis is the plantation of trees, especially planting native trees. The tree plantation drive aims to develop urban forests to fight the ongoing environmental concern of SMOG that has impacted Lahore.

Zong’s volunteers have stepped in to plant more than 700 evergreen and fruit trees in the Wildlife Park as part of the company’s commitment to creating a greener and safer environment for future generations of the country.

Emphasizing the need to protect and conserve the environment, the official spokesperson of Zong 4G, said, “As a responsible corporate citizen of Pakistan, Zong 4G is committed to helping advance the country’s Sustainability Development Goals.”

“The tree plantation drive is one facet of our mission to help bring about an environmentally sustainable Pakistan and a better-shaped future that makes a difference in people’s lives, communities, and on our planet,” they added.

Commenting on the partnership, Amir Naseem, Executive Manager Central Punjab, HANDS, said, “Pakistan is in a dire need for environmental sustainability efforts. We thank Pakistan’s leading telecom company, Zong 4G, for sharing our vision to help protect and save the environment.”

Other than leading the digital transformation in the country, Zong 4G is also leading on the CSR front in the telecom industry.

The brand stays committed to social empowerment and the preservation of the environment, creating a better tomorrow for younger generations.