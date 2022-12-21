GC University Lahore Suddenly Postpones Exams

Government College (GC) University Lahore has postponed the ongoing examinations as the university has announced winter vacations for intermediate students.

According to the details, winter vacations for GC University’s intermediate students will start on 24 December and end on 31 December. The academic process will resume on 2 January.

GC University’s Vice-Chancellor (VC), Dr. Asghar Zaidi, said that the exams will resume on 9 January and the revised date sheet will be issued in due course.

Earlier, Punjab University notified winter vacations for all of its teaching departments, institutes, centers, schools, and constituent colleges.

ALSO READ Bisht Used to Honor Messi is Selling Like Hot Cake After FIFA World Cup Final

Deputy Registrar (Academics), Abdul Hameed Khan, issued the official notification, stating that the university will remain closed from 26 December, Monday, to 30 December, Friday, on account of the winter holidays.

The administrative staff of all teaching departments, institutes, centers, schools, and constituent colleges will remain on duty as usual during winter holidays, the notification stated.