Haval’s Parent Company Unveils Electric Car Battery With 1000 KM Range

Yang Hongxin, chairman and CEO of SVOLT — a Great Wall Moto (GWM) subsidiary — unveiled the Dragon Armor battery designed to offer superior performance, safety, and battery life.

The battery uses thermoelectric separation and space function integration design to enhance the overall performance. The lithium iron phosphate (LFP) variant of this battery can provide 800 km of range.

ALSO READ Porsche Develops Revolutionary e-Fuel For Cars

LFP batteries have become the most popular in China over the past year or two due to their cost advantage. SVOLT has devised solutions to some common LFP battery-pack issues to enhance their safety and heat transfer sustainability.

Technical optimization has increased the efficiency of the Dragon Armor battery. The new design uses LFP cells at a much higher degree than its rivals. The improvement allows for a battery range of 800 to 1000 kilometers.

This should not only encourage car makers that are on the fence about EVs, it should also inspire confidence in customers who didn’t want to take the plunge with electric cars due to their limited range compared to their internal combustion engine rivals.

Hongxin says that SVOLT will accept global orders for the Dragon Armor battery and begin mass-producing it in 2023.