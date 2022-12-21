One Million Online Job Applications Received Via Punjab Job Portal

The Punjab Job Portal has registered 140 departments of the government of Punjab and received over one million online applications for vacant positions.

This was revealed during a progress review meeting presided over by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Syed Bilal Haider on Wednesday, which was also attended by PITB IT-Operations Director General (DG), Faisal Yousaf, and other team members.

The Punjab Job Portal, developed by PITB, has registered more than 250,000 candidates who have created their profiles on the portal.

On this occasion, PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider said that the Punjab Job Portal has facilitated the citizens to apply for jobs in various government departments without having to visit them physically. He said that the job portal has overcome the involvement of the middleman in the hiring process eliminating the chances of malpractices and corruption.

The portal has been developed as a unified platform for applying to all the Punjab government jobs hence facilitating the candidates to assess their eligibility for the offered vacancies.

The Punjab Job Portal also features a search filter that can conveniently be used to reach a job posting with your required years of work experience, educational background, or target industry.

Furthermore, the advanced search option incorporates complex search queries and keyword searches further helping the candidate narrow down relevant jobs, which becomes crucial when databases become large.

The portal has also enlisted the phone numbers and other details of the registered Punjab government departments.