Students Finally Get the Most Demanded Facility From Karachi Board

Intermediate students in Karachi will be able to submit application forms online from next year, the Chairman Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK), Prof. Dr. Saeeduddin, has confirmed.

He announced the development during a briefing held for the heads of educational institutions and media representatives. He claimed that BIEK continues the use of technology to facilitate the students.

Dr. Saeeduddin said that from the next academic year, students or representatives of educational institutions will not be required to come to the BIEK office to submit enrollment forms. They will be able to submit enrollment forms online through BIEK’s website.

He also gave a demonstration of the entire online application form submission process to the briefing’s participants, who lauded BIEK’s new initiative and put trust in the leadership of Dr. Saeeduddin.

Earlier this month, the Sindh government announced the schedules for matriculation and intermediate annual examinations for the academic year 2022-23.

According to details, matric exams across the province will be held from 8 May 2023, and inter exams will commence from 22 May 2023.

Besides, the paper pattern has been changed as well. From the next academic year, the question papers will contain MCQs of 20 marks, short questions of 40 marks, and long questions of 40 marks.