Over 210,000 Bikers Were Fined in Islamabad in 2022

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has penalized 211,279 motorcyclists for riding without helmets within the capital city this year.

According to an ICTP public relations (PR) representative, the department is working to improve the traffic system and take action against irresponsible driving.

On special instructions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, ICTP has initiated a campaign to educate civilians about traffic laws.

He added that all authorities must enforce traffic laws regardless of rank. IGP also ordered the field operatives to be patient and polite while issuing fine tickets to road users.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) ICTP Saleem Raza Shaikh said that the department is using all resources to help the public. While talking to the media, he also requested the parents to not let their underage children ride motorcycles or drive cars.

New e-Challan System

ICTP has decided to implement an electronic system to penalize traffic rule violators.

The new e-system will automatically fine vehicle owners for various violations. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr. Mustafa Tanveer said that the department is bringing ICTP’s challan system up to par with international standards. He added:

Keeping pace with technological advancement, we decided to launch an automatic system with lesser human involvement to control the traffic violations issue.

The CCTV will snap the vehicle’s number plate when a violation occurs. The department has integrated comprehensive traffic laws into the system to identify offenses and take action accordingly.

Tanveer explained that the system-linked CCTV will trace violations according to codes assigned to each offense. The detected vehicle registration numbers will be entered into the system, and the vehicle owners will receive a penalty automatically.

If the offenders don’t pay their challans within a certain time, their cars will be impounded and totaled. Tanveer noted that ICTP contacted all provincial excise and taxation departments to obtain registered vehicle details.