MG HS Vs. Haval H6 Vs. Chery Tiggo 8 Pro — Which Flagship SUV is Better? [Comparison]

Pakistan’s crossover market recently saw the return of the prodigal son with MG HS returning as a locally assembled crossover with a competitive price tag. However, its competition has also gotten tougher since its time away from the game.

In 2022, Pakistan has seen the arrival of a few new crossover SUVs with the Haval H6 and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro being two high-end offerings. This article will compare the three flagship crossovers to see which stands is a better value.

Exterior

MG HS

There is a unanimous opinion in the market that MG HS is a handsome SUV.

It sports subtle yet classy headlights, with projector lamps and unique DRLs that also function as indicators. A chrome trim piece wraps around the “Stardust” front grille, which houses a big MG logo in the center, adding to the SUV’s elegant look.

The SUV has a typical side profile, but the 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome side-impact strips, brushed aluminum roof rails, and a chrome strip surrounding the A, B, and C pillars all add flashiness to an otherwise smooth look.

The taillight is similar to various BMW SUVs. Those, along with sharp reflectors, dual exhausts, and a scuff-plate-like trim below make for smart rear fascia. Overall, MG HS boasts a high-end look.

Haval H6

Haval H6’s boxy silhouette complements its sharp front styling and wide stance. It has modern-looking dual projector headlamps, a huge chrome mesh grille, a sharp bumper design, and a squared-off front fascia that enhances its dominant look.

The side profile is devoid of needless sharp lines. The body-colored side mirrors and door handles, and a single character line gives it a clean look. The chrome stripe around the windows and door sashes lends a slight cosmetic flair.

While the front is bold and aggressive, the rear end looks monotonous. The small rear windshield with a duck-tail spoiler and the taillight design makes the rear resemble generic crossover SUVs. At night, however, the single lightbar looks great.

Overall, though, H6 is a good-looking SUV that stands out from the crowd.

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro

Tiggo 8 Pro looks subtle, yet modern. The front features a signature Tiggo series diamond grille, automatic LED headlamps, modern twin-Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) on each side, and a similar front bumper design with larger vent cutouts.

It has a squared-off and conventional-looking side profile, with zealous styling elements such as 18″ alloy wheels, chromed side impacts, brushed aluminum roof rails, and a chrome strip that wraps halfway around the windows.

The rear design is also quite simple. Apart from a flamboyant rear bumper with dual exhaust cutouts, LED taillights, and a spoiler on the tailgate, Tiggo 8 Pro looks similar to other SUVs.

Overall, it looks good but lacks a ‘wow’ factor.

Interior

MG HS

MG HS’s posh interior is one of the main reasons for its popularity. The cabin has stitched leather seats, soft-touch door panels and dashboard, as well as brushed aluminum trim pieces at various spots throughout the interior.

HS’s cabin is the most spacious among its competitors in this series. It is large enough to comfortably seat four adult passengers, even for longer journeys. For a family of five, HS is a practical and luxurious SUV.

Haval H6

Haval H6 flaunts a minimalistic and futuristic cabin. Everything on the dash and the center console is either a screen, a dial, a small button, or a flat panel. The seats and other surfaces are wrapped in plush materials.

The contemporary three-spoke steering design looks modern, while the interior controls look as smooth, clean, and easily operable. In terms of space, the H6 is big enough to easily accommodate 5 passengers and their luggage.

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro

Tiggo 8 Pro’s interior design showcases modern simplicity. A non-complex dash design is made classier with ambient light strips on the doors and the dash, silver and piano black trim pieces, large screens, and stitched leather.

Tiggo 8 Pro is a midsize crossover SUV with a spacious cabin that can seat up to seven passengers comfortably. Overall, it has a great interior which is modern, stylish, and more practical than its five-seater rivals in this comparison.

Dimensions

Although both H6 and HS have fewer seats, they are surprisingly not much smaller than the Tiggo 8 Pro. The measurements of all three SUVs are as follows:

Measurements MG HS Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Haval H6 Wheelbase 2,722 mm 2,710 mm 2,738 mm Overall Width 1,876 mm 1,860 mm 1,886 mm Overall Length 4,574 mm 4,722 mm 4,653 mm Overall Height 1,685 mm 1,746 mm 1,734 mm Ground Clearance 175 mm 190 mm 212 mm Curb Weight 1,550 KG 1,541 KG 1,770 KG Boot Space 463 Liters 1,179 liters 600 liter

Performance

MG HS

HS has a 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine that sends 160 horsepower (hp) and 250 Newton meters (Nm) of torque to the front wheels only via a 7-speed automatic transmission.

It has McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring setup in the back. The SUV has disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology.

MG HS has a claimed fuel economy of 11 to 14 kilometers per liter, which, given the size and the heft of the vehicle, seems to be a lofty figure.

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro

Tiggo 8 Pro has a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that makes a healthy 195 hp and 290 Nm of torque and is paired to a DCT automatic gearbox that sends power to the front wheels only.

It consists of McPherson struts up front and a multi-link coil spring suspension in the back. The vehicle also has disc brakes on all tires with ABS, EBD, and BA technology.

Chery claims that Tiggo 8 Pro has almost 13 kilometers per liter fuel economy, although real-time figures may be lower, given the SUV’s weight and size.

Haval H6

Haval H6 comes with two engine options:

A turbocharged 1.5-liter 4-cylinder engine that makes 147 hp and 220 Nm of torque, which it sends only to the front wheels via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

A turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that sends 201 hp and 325 Nm of torque to all-four wheels via a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

It has McPherson struts up front and an independent double-wishbone suspension at the back which allows for a better ride and road grip. It features disc brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock ABS, EBD, and BA technology for optimal stopping power.

Various forums have reported an average fuel economy of around 10.2 km per liter for the 2.0T AWD and around 12 km per liter for the 1.5T FWD variant. These figures can vary based on road conditions and driving style.

Features

The following are the specs and features of all three vehicles:

Specs and Features MG HS Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Haval H6 Safety

Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Yes Parking Sensors Yes Yes Yes Camera 360° 360° 360° Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Yes Hill-Start Assist Yes Yes Yes Hill-Descent Control No Yes Yes Cruise Control Adaptive Adaptive Adaptive Traction and Stability Control Yes Yes Yes All-Wheel Drive No No 2.0T AWD Variant Only Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Yes Yes Yes Collision Warning Yes No Yes Blind Spot Monitoring Yes Yes Yes Rear Cross Traffic Alert Yes No Yes Autonomous Emergency Braking Yes No Yes Lane Keep Assist Yes Yes Yes Airbags 6 8 6 Convenience

Smart Infotainment System Yes Yes Yes 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Yes Apple Carplay/Andriod Auto Configuration Yes Yes Yes Automatic Climate Control Yes Yes Yes Rear AC Vents Yes Yes Yes Keyless Entry Yes Yes Yes Push Start Button Yes Yes Yes Parking Brake Electronic Electronic Electronic Multiple Drive Modes Yes Yes Yes Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Panoramic Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Yes Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes Yes Yes Electrically Adjustable Front Seats Yes Yes Yes Heated and Ventilated Front Seats Yes No Yes 3rd Row Seats No Yes No ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes Yes

Price

The prices of all variants of these SUVs are as follows:

Model Price (Rs.) MG HS Essence 6,899,000 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro 1.5T 8,199,000 Haval H6 1.5T FWD 7,425,000 2.0T AWD 8,499,000

Verdict

While MG HS Essence is already more popular than its competitors courtesy of strong marketing, it now faces tough competition in the form of Haval H6 and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro. While both H6 and Tiggo 8 Pro are costlier, they offer enticing prospects as well.

Oshan X7 offers better practicality with its 7 seats and decent features, while H6 is rich with high-tech features and offers better performance in its 2.0T AWD form, albeit at a much heftier price tag.

In this comparison, MG HS offers better value with its smaller price tag, strong performance, and decent features. Although, if you seek better practicality or more features, Chery Tiggo 8 Pro and Haval H6 are both good options as well.