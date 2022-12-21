Punjab Govt Doubles Secretariat Employees’ Allowance

The Punjab government has increased the allowance for provincial secretariat employees by a whopping 100 percent, defying earlier rumors that the government planned to increase it by 50 percent.

The Finance Department issued a notification in this regard, announcing that the increased allowance will be given to all secretariat staff in BPS 1-16.

Previously, the Sindh government also announced a hike in the salaries of doctors after federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health ministries issued similar notifications.

The decision was made in accordance with the directives of Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Sindh’s Finance Secretary also gave a briefing to the provincial cabinet regarding the decision.

Reportedly, raising salaries would cost the provincial government Rs. 1.60 billion. According to the details, the monthly salary of postgraduate doctors was raised from Rs. 73,000 to Rs. 100,400.

Meanwhile, house job doctors would get Rs. 69,000 per month. Previously, they were only receiving Rs. 40,000 per month.

Via 24News