Sindh Announces Public Holiday on 27 December

By Salman Ahmed | Published Dec 21, 2022 | 11:36 am

The government of Sindh has announced a public holiday all across the province on 27 December in view of the 15th death anniversary of the former Prime Minister (PM) and former Chairperson of PPP, Benazir Bhutto.

In this regard, Sindh’s Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department (SGA&CD) released a notification declaring the public holiday.

Furthermore, PPP will also organize a public gathering on 27 December at Benazir Bhutto’s resting place, Garhi Khuda Baksh, in order to commemorate her 15th death anniversary.

According to the details, the Chairman of PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and former President, Asif Ali Zardari, will address the public rally.

It is important to note here that Benazir Bhutto was assassinated after she was returning from her party’s public gathering at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh ahead of the general elections of 2007.

Earlier, the Sindh government also notified a holiday for Christian employees of the provincial government on 26 December on account of Christmas.

