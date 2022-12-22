inDrive Partners with Shell and Muawin to Provide Fuel Management Solutions

inDrive, Shell, and Muawin have collaborated to deliver fuel management solutions to inDrive champs. The collaboration will provide a dynamic fuel accessibility solution and special training to inDrive’s champs (drivers) with exclusively designed courses that will help them improve their services and earn more with better ratings.

Upon receiving a personalized Shell Fleet Card, inDrive champs will get access to fuel financing from Muawin to fulfill their mobility needs at Shell. Through tech-enabled financing, inDrive Champs can obtain fuel on credit at numerous Shell retail stations across the city, and thus be able to complete more rides and grow their income.

Speaking on the development, Afanasiy Petrov, Business Development Manager for inDrive in South Asia, stated, “We see and understand that the availability of fuel is a crucial issue for drivers, and any changes in this market directly affect their well-being, income level, and activity.”

“In general, this is true for the whole nation since fuel is the engine of the economy and its future development. On this basis, we decided to enter a partnership with Shell and Muawin to provide our drivers with the opportunity to have access to fuel, which will allow them to have greater earnings and improve their quality of life. Collaborations such as this uphold our mission to challenge injustice worldwide,” he added.

Syed Saad, District Sales Manager for Shell Pakistan, commented, “With the combined diverse technological expertise of Shell, InDrive & Muawin, we are in a position to empower service providers by facilitating them with a fuel management solution adapted to their needs. We look forward to growing this collaboration further to power progress in Pakistan.”

Hashim Ali, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, said, “At a time when our fellow Pakistanis are facing serious economic hardships, Muawin’s Fuel Financing product ‘Sahulat’ has truly become a game changer for the nation’s ride-hailing sector.”

“Our collaboration with inDrive and Shell will further enable us to massively enhance the scope of our impact – empowering more drivers with financial independence and gearing them through our partnership towards growth and success,” he added.

inDrive is a global IT and transportation platform and is one of the world’s fastest-growing online ride-hailing services. Its services are available in over 700 cities in 47 countries worldwide, where it prioritizes the well-being of the communities and seeks to empower individuals with enhanced economic opportunities and movement through its technology services. The Company’s app has been downloaded over 150 million times.

inDrive has grown far beyond ride-sharing to become a marketplace of services, including intercity transportation, freight and cargo services, domestic services, job searches, and delivery. The company will continue to expand and diversify the services they offer.

inDrive is based in Mountain View, California, operates regional hubs in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the countries of the CIS, and employs over 2,400 people. In early 2021, inDrive achieved unicorn status after closing a $140m investment round with Insight Partners, General Catalyst, and Bond Capital, which valued the company at $1.23 billion.