PIA Redirects All Lahore-Bound Flights to Islamabad Airport

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced that it has temporarily shifted its Lahore airport flights to Islamabad airport, as the region’s fog and smog condition intensifies.

Taking to Twitter, the national flag carrier stated that flights scheduled between 10 PM and 11 AM for their departure and arrival at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International airport will now operate to/from Islamabad International airport, with immediate effect.

Due to Fog/Smog & low visibility at at #Lahore, #PIA is temporarily shifting its flights, operating to/from Allama Iqbal Airport Lahore, between 10PM-11AM, to #Islamabad International Airport; with immediate effect. Kindly contact 111 786 786 for update on flight info & changes pic.twitter.com/deZkOYq66y — PIA (@Official_PIA) December 21, 2022

It further urged passengers to contact 111-786-786 for any updates, details, or changes regarding their flights.

On the other hand, citizens, who had booked their flights in advance, criticized PIA’s decision to reroute its Lahore flights to Islamabad.

One of the ticket holders, Hira Ahmed, asked PIA to provide a travel allowance to passengers, traveling from Islamabad to Lahore (and vice versa), for their flights. She complained that PIA would compel them to land in a different city with a baby and luggage, and added that they had paid to land in their own city.

You should give compensation to go to LHR from IS . At least to those who booked your international flight months ahead.

24 hours international travel lots of luggage, plus traveling with a baby and here we get to know that now you will be on ur own after landing in a diff city. — Hira (@HirAhmed3) December 21, 2022

Another netizen, Ghulam Mustafa, revealed that Airblue had also diverted its Lahore flights to Islamabad last year due to smog and provided free-of-cost bus service to the passengers.

Last year @airblueairline was diverted to ISB due to fog, good thing was they had already arranged buses ,all the way till Lahore through GT road. — Ghulam Mustafa Iqbal (@iGM_IQ) December 21, 2022

It is essential that PIA provides a travel allowance or at least a bus service to its passengers since they paid to land in their desired location. The move will not only be welcomed by citizens but will also improve PIA’s deteriorating image across the country.