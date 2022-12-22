PIA Redirects All Lahore-Bound Flights to Islamabad Airport

By Salman Ahmed | Published Dec 22, 2022 | 11:14 am

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced that it has temporarily shifted its Lahore airport flights to Islamabad airport, as the region’s fog and smog condition intensifies.

Taking to Twitter, the national flag carrier stated that flights scheduled between 10 PM and 11 AM for their departure and arrival at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International airport will now operate to/from Islamabad International airport, with immediate effect.

It further urged passengers to contact 111-786-786 for any updates, details, or changes regarding their flights.

On the other hand, citizens, who had booked their flights in advance, criticized PIA’s decision to reroute its Lahore flights to Islamabad.

One of the ticket holders, Hira Ahmed, asked PIA to provide a travel allowance to passengers, traveling from Islamabad to Lahore (and vice versa), for their flights. She complained that PIA would compel them to land in a different city with a baby and luggage, and added that they had paid to land in their own city.

Another netizen, Ghulam Mustafa, revealed that Airblue had also diverted its Lahore flights to Islamabad last year due to smog and provided free-of-cost bus service to the passengers.

It is essential that PIA provides a travel allowance or at least a bus service to its passengers since they paid to land in their desired location. The move will not only be welcomed by citizens but will also improve PIA’s deteriorating image across the country.

Salman Ahmed

