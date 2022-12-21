PTA Received 13,000 Complaints Against Telcos in November

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 13,099 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in November 2022, out of which 98 percent were resolved.

The monthly data revealed that complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during November.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by November stood at 12,576, out of which 12,443 (98 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 5,779 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which 5,761 (99 percent) were resolved. Further, 2,471 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which 2,452 (99 percent) were resolved.

Likewise, 3,019 complaints were received against Zong, out of which 2,988 (99 percent) were addressed. A total of 1,305 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 1,240 (95 percent) were resolved.

PTA also received 150 complaints against basic telephony, out of which 110 were addressed during November, for a resolution rate of 73 percent. Furthermore, 362 complaints were received against ISPs, of which 271 (74 percent) were addressed.