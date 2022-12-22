Telcos Put on Notice for Poor Service At Sindh High Court and City Courts

Four cellphone companies have been put on notice due to poor quality of service at court premises.

Judicial Magistrate Saifullah Phulpoto of the Consumer Protection Court (South) issued notices to chief executive officers of the four telecom operators and ordered them to submit their responses by the next available date.

The notices were issued after the Karachi Bar Association and concerned lawyers filed a complaint/petition against the companies. Advocate Liaquat Ali Gabol went a step further by naming CEOs of the companies as defendants in his petition.

The advocate said that cellular companies were legally bound to provide customers with smooth and uninterrupted service. In reference to his plea, the advocate argued that their services were disrupted from 9 am to 7 pm at the Sindh High Court and City Courts, which violated the consumer protection act.

He said the disruption in services was negatively impacting the staff, lawyers, and their clients and hindering the process of dispensing justice.

The petitioner has asked the court to reprimand the aforesaid firms and order them to improve their services at SHC and city courts by installing mobile towers.