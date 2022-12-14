Pakistan Exports 120,000 Locally Manufactured Mobile Phones

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 14, 2022 | 6:25 pm

The export ceremony of locally manufactured mobile phones by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Authorization holder Inovi Telecom was held at PTA headquarters today.

The ceremony was held to mark Inovi’s achievement of the export of 120,000 locally made mobile phones of the SEGO brand to the United Arab Emirates for African markets.

The ceremony was attended by PTA Member (Finance) Muhammad Naveed, Member (Compliance & Enforcement) Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar, and other senior officers. CEO Inovi Telecom Zeeshan Mian Noor was also in attendance.

Inovi Telecom is the first company to export locally manufactured mobile phones in large quantities. Inovi’s CEO appreciated PTA for its active support and for taking measures to help bolster the mobile industry. Moreover, both PTA Members extended their continued support for the development of a mobile device manufacturing ecosystem in Pakistan.

Inovi Telecom Pvt. Ltd was issued Mobile Device Manufacturing Authorization on 9th April 2021 in accordance with the PTA Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations, 2021.

