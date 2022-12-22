This EV From MG’s Parent Company Copies Tesla and Aston Martin [Photos]

China’s electric vehicle (EV) market is filling up quickly with new high-tech EVs of various shapes and sizes. MG’s parent company SAIC has released its offering in China by unveiling the all-new IM LS7.

The said EV is the company’s second all-electric premium SUV that competes with Avatr 11 and other similar SUVs. According to a recent report, IM LS7 will make its official debut in mid-February, 2023.

Details

The SUV unabashedly steals some styling elements from European and North American cars. Its front end looks similar to that of the Tesla Model Y, while the taillight design is a carbon copy of the Aston Martin DBX. The overall shape of the EV is similar to Jaguar F-Pace.

Inside, the IM LS7 has a very futuristic cabin lined in high-end leather and decorated with massive screens and touch panels. While keeping the tradition of design copying alive, however, SIAC has lifted the steering yoke idea straight out of the new Tesla models.

In the performance department, IM LS7 comes with a single and dual electric motor variant. The latter makes 570 horsepower and 725 Newton meters (Nm) of torque but has less range. The single electric motor, however, can offer a range of up to 660 kilometers on a single charge.

Likewise, IM LS7 has two battery options — a 90 kWh option and a 100 kWh option. It will also have numerous modern luxury and driver assistance features which the automaker will reveal upon launch.

Since it is a high-end product and will likely have a massive price tag, IM LS7 will only appeal to a small niche of car buyers.