Topper of Written Test for KP’s DSP Job Gets Zero Marks in Interview

A Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police officer, who secured the highest marks in the examination for fast-track promotion to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rank, has been given zero marks in the interview.

The police officer, Rizwan Ullah, who took the exam for speedy promotion, contacted the senior command of the KP police for the resolution of his issue. However, nothing has been done about his unfortunate case, the News reported.

It is worth mentioning here that failing the written exam toppers in interviews is a common practice in government organizations. It is mainly done to promote candidates based on cronyism or nepotism.

According to the details, around 23 candidates took part in the exam for seven positions of the DSP and Rizwan Ullah topped the exam with 456 marks. However, interviewers mysteriously gave him zero marks.

As per the reports, if the interview and written scores of other candidates are added together, Rizwan Ullah will still have more marks than others. Any candidate, who fails the interview, is directly out of the race for appointment to the DSP rank.

This demands an investigation of the KP police’s appointment procedure as well as the motives of the interviewers, who strangely failed the candidate and disregarded his academic performance.

