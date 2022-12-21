Govt Forms Committee to Devise Circular Debt Settlement Plan for Gas Sector

By Umer Tariq | Published Dec 21, 2022 | 7:08 pm

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has formulated a committee on circular debt settlement plan for gas sector companies.

According to the notification issued by the Finance Division, Ashfaq Tola will be the convener of the committee.

ALSO READ

Under the terms of reference (TORs), the committee will undertake a detailed mapping of gas sector circular debt (CD) stock as of 30th June 2022, segregating the principal amount of debt, LPS, penalties, and LDs among the under-reference Public Sector Entities of Petroleum and Power Sectors.

The committee will work out a comprehensive circular debt settlement plan through cash/non-cash releases/adjustments. It will also identify legal and procedural requirements to implement of circular debt settlement plan. The committee will submit its recommendations within 10 days.

It is pertinent to mention here that the circular debt of the gas sector has reached Rs. 1,400 billion.

Umer Tariq

lens

Ali Zafar’s Reacts to Amber Heard’s Defamation Settlement Announcement
Read more in lens

proproperty

LDA Launches Operation Against Eight Illegal Housing Societies
Read more in proproperty
close
>