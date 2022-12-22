Vivo S16 Series Launched With Flagship Hardware, AMOLED, and 66W Charging

Vivo Series 16 has just become official in China. There are three models in the lineup: S16, S16 Pro, and S16e, which are direct successors of the Vivo S15 series. All three models feature the same design but come with slightly different specifications.
Design and Display
Internals and Software
The Vivo S16e’s SoC is Samsung’s Exynos 1080, but the S16 and S16 Pro are equipped with Snapdragon 870 and Dimensity 8200 chipsets respectively. All three devices have up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of onboard storage. There is no memory card slot on any of the phones.
In terms of software, the phones feature OriginOS 3.0, which is based on Android 13. The global versions will come with Funtouch OS instead.
Cameras
The Vivo S16e has a 50MP main sensor and a duo of 2MP lenses for macro shots and depth sensing alongside a 16MP front-facing camera. The vanilla S16’s camera system includes a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro unit.
The Pro model has 50MP OIS-enabled main lenses, a 12MP ultrawide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro unit.
Both the Pro and regular models include a 50MP selfie camera. All of them are capable of 4K video recording.
Battery and Pricing
The entire S16 series comes with a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.
Here are the prices of the Vivo S16e:
- 8GB+128GB $300
- 8GB+256GB $329
- 12GB+256GB $358
Prices for Vivo S16:
- 8GB+128GB $358
- 8GB+256GB $386
- 12GB+256GB $429
- 12GB+512GB $472
Prices for Vivo S16 Pro:
- 12GB+256GB $472
- 12GB+512GB $515
The Vivo S16 series comes in three colors: Hyacinth Purple, Sea Foam Green, and Starry Night Black colors.
Note that prices for international versions will differ from their Chinese counterparts.
Specifications
|Vivo S16e
|Vivo S16
|Vivo S16 Pro
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 1080
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200
|CPU
|Hexa-core
|Octa-core
|Hexa-core
|GPU
|Mali-G78 MP10
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G610 MC6
|OS
|Android 13, Origin OS 3 (China), Funtouch OS (Global)
|Android 13, Origin OS 3 (China), Funtouch OS (Global)
|Android 13, Origin OS 3 (China), Funtouch OS (Global)
|Supported Networks
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
|2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
|Display
|6.62-inch flat AMOLED, 1080p, 120Hz
|6.78-inch curved AMOLED, 1080p, 120Hz
|6.78-inch curved AMOLED, 1080p, 120Hz
|RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB
|8 GB, 12 GB
|8 GB, 12 GB
|Storage
|128 GB, 256 GB
|128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
|128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
|Card Slot
|No
|No
|No
|Main Camera
|50MP (main) + 2MP (depth) + 2MP (macro)
|64MP (main) + 8MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro)
|50MP OIS (main) + 12MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (macro)
|Selfie Camera
|16MP
|16MP
|16MP
|Colors
|Hyacinth Purple, Sea Foam Green, Starry Night Black
|Hyacinth Purple, Sea Foam Green, Starry Night Black
|Hyacinth Purple, Sea Foam Green, Starry Night Black
|Battery
|4,600 mAh, 67W wired charging
|4,600 mAh, 67W wired charging
|4,600 mAh, 67W wired charging
|Price
|$300
|$358
|$472