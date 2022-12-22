Vivo S16 Series Launched With Flagship Hardware, AMOLED, and 66W Charging

Vivo Series 16 has just become official in China. There are three models in the lineup: S16, S16 Pro, and S16e, which are direct successors of the Vivo S15 series. All three models feature the same design but come with slightly different specifications.

ALSO READ Vivo X90 Series is Launching Around the Globe Next Month

Design and Display

All three phones have the same AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, but these differ in size and design. The S16e’s flat screen measures 6.62 inches, while the S16 and S16 Pro have a slightly larger 6.78-inch display with curved edges. All three devices have a center-aligned punch hole cutout and under-display fingerprint sensors.

Internals and Software

The Vivo S16e’s SoC is Samsung’s Exynos 1080, but the S16 and S16 Pro are equipped with Snapdragon 870 and Dimensity 8200 chipsets respectively. All three devices have up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB of onboard storage. There is no memory card slot on any of the phones.

In terms of software, the phones feature OriginOS 3.0, which is based on Android 13. The global versions will come with Funtouch OS instead.

Cameras

The Vivo S16e has a 50MP main sensor and a duo of 2MP lenses for macro shots and depth sensing alongside a 16MP front-facing camera. The vanilla S16’s camera system includes a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro unit.

The Pro model has 50MP OIS-enabled main lenses, a 12MP ultrawide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro unit.

Both the Pro and regular models include a 50MP selfie camera. All of them are capable of 4K video recording.

Battery and Pricing

The entire S16 series comes with a 4,600 mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

Here are the prices of the Vivo S16e:

8GB+128GB $300

8GB+256GB $329

12GB+256GB $358

Prices for Vivo S16:

8GB+128GB $358

8GB+256GB $386

12GB+256GB $429

12GB+512GB $472

Prices for Vivo S16 Pro:

12GB+256GB $472

12GB+512GB $515

The Vivo S16 series comes in three colors: Hyacinth Purple, Sea Foam Green, and Starry Night Black colors.

Note that prices for international versions will differ from their Chinese counterparts.

Specifications