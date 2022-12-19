Vivo X90 Series is Launching Around the Globe Next Month

Vivo revealed its flagship X90 series last month in China, but there was no information on a global launch since then. But now we finally have an official announcement from Vivo’s official Twitter account that the X90 series will be making its international debut on January 31st, 2023.

Three smartphones make up the Vivo X90 Series: X90, X90 Pro, and the top-end X90 Pro+. Although the poster doesn’t mention any of them, it does say “X90 Series”, meaning we will get to see at least two X90 phones in the global market, even if not all of them.

As mentioned earlier, the Vivo X90 Pro+ is the most powerful in the range. It features Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It also brings a 50MP primary camera based on Sony’s massive 1-inch type IMX989 image sensor. The main camera is joined by 48MP ultrawide and 50MP telephoto shooters, as well as a 64MP periscope unit for zoom shots. A 32MP camera is available for video calls and selfies.

The X90 Pro+ features a 6.78-inch 120Hz 1,440p curved LTPO4 OLED display. A fingerprint reader is embedded underneath the screen to allow for biometric authentication. The smartphone runs Android 13-based OriginOS Ocean, but the global model will come with Funtouch OS instead. It has 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage.

It is powered by a 4,700mAh battery that can charge at 80W through a wire and 50W wirelessly. The teaser campaign has only just begun and we will get to see more official details over the upcoming weeks.