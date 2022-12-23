High Court Opposes Lahore Masterplan 2050

Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court raised alarm over the Lahore Masterplan 2050 on Thursday, warning that the survival of agricultural land was being endangered.

He made the comment while hearing various appeals from farmers opposing the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA)’s alleged forcible purchase and selling of land.

He declared that the court will investigate whether the government obtained the advice of global town planners before adopting the Lahore Masterplan.

The court stated that the world has chosen vertical dwelling complexes over developing cities on the ground since pollution has reached deadly levels but no one is concerned about such matters here.

According to the petitions filed with the court, the plaintiffs claimed that RUDA had forcibly acquired their lands and started to sell them to new bidders.

According to them, the Supreme Court barred RUDA from forcibly taking the farmers’ lands. They claimed that the defendants disobeyed the Supreme Court’s order and continued their illicit conduct. They requested that the court prevent RUDA from buying or selling their lands. The court requested a response from the concerned parties within a week.