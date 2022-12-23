PM Shehbaz Calls for Devising Strategy to Boost IT Exports

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said Pakistan has immense talent in the information technology industry and stressed the need for increasing the exports of IT-related products on a priority basis.

Chairing a meeting to promote the exports of IT products, the prime minister called for devising a future strategy to promote IT-related exports.

The PM directed the relevant ministers and officials to resolve the problems faced by the exporters of IT products. He also stressed improving the connection of universities and academia with the IT industries. He said Pakistani entrepreneurs had played an important role in the promotion of the IT sector, adding that such exporters would be appreciated at the government level.

The meeting was informed that last year, Pakistan’s IT-related export touched $2.6 billion, while efforts were afoot to increase the volume up to $5 billion in the next five years. It was told that the largest chunk of the IT products was being exported to the United States, which comprised 57 percent of the total exports.

The meeting was informed that the country had the second biggest freelance workforce in the world, for which Pakistan Software Export Board was taking steps to use the potential. Also, the launch of two-year associate degree programs in IT is under consideration to encourage the young generation to join the field.

It was highlighted that promotion of artificial intelligence and cloud technology was the priority of the government. Also, the brand of tech destination is being promoted at the international level.

The meeting was told that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had established help desks in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad to facilitate the IT exporters. The desks are working at the level of Commissioner Inland Revenue.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar, IT Minister Aminul Haq, SAPMs Tariq Bajwa, Jahanzeb Khan, Syed Fahd Hussain, Shiza Fatima, and senior government officials.