Fake FIA Director Arrested in Rawalpindi

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) detained two con artists, including an impostor ‘FIA director,’ on charges of impersonation and stealing from unsuspecting victims, according to reports from Monday.

The reports reveal that the FIA Cybercrime Wing in Karachi detained two men who planned to defraud unsuspecting civilians, in two separate cases.

In the first case, the FIA detained Imran Abbas of Rawalpindi for deceiving people into believing he was the Sindh FIA director.

The suspect Abbas stole Rs. 1 million from Dr. Razzaq, former superintendent of Qatar Hospital. He promised the doctor Rs. 1 million in exchange for transferring and returning him to the Qatar Hospital. The doctor paid the fraudster who retrieved the money as soon as he received it in the bank.

Dr. Razzaq afterward discovered his dishonesty and filed a lawsuit against him.

The FIA apprehended the culprit Abbas in Rawalpindi on Sunday and escorted him to Karachi.

In a separate case, the FIA Cybercrime Wing captured another fraudster from Karachi, Mustafa Ahmad Ghauri involved in financial fraud.